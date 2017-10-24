Tide in Syria turning in favor of those battling terrorists — Russian deputy PM

Russia's top prosecutor asks US attorney general to explore rationale for Magnitsky ActRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 15:46
MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The situation in Syria has actually changed dramatically in favor of those who fight terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at a meeting of co-Chairs of the Russian-Iraqi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.
"The situation is certainly changing for the better," he said. "Undoubtedly, the situation in Syria, which has actually been reversed in favor of those who are consistently fighting terrorists, affects the situation in and around Iraq."