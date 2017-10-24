Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tide in Syria turning in favor of those battling terrorists — Russian deputy PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The situation in Syria affects the situation in and around Iraq, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The situation in Syria has actually changed dramatically in favor of those who fight terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at a meeting of co-Chairs of the Russian-Iraqi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

"The situation is certainly changing for the better," he said. "Undoubtedly, the situation in Syria, which has actually been reversed in favor of those who are consistently fighting terrorists, affects the situation in and around Iraq."

Read also

IS terrorists control less than 5% of Syria’s territory — Russian defense minister

Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, Iraq

There are reasons to believe terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon — Putin

Putin certain that united efforts to defeat terrorists in Syria will succeed

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
4
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
7
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама