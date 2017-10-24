Back to Main page
IS terrorists control less than 5% of Syria’s territory — Russian defense minister

Military & Defense
October 24, 9:53 UTC+3

The IS terrorists’ financial gains from oil sales have been almost brought to an end, Sergey Shoigu stressed

CLARK/Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. The Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) controls no more than 5% of Syria’s territory, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Read also

Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomat

"Today, ISIL (former name of IS terror group) controls less than 5%, before the operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, ISIL controlled more than 70% of Syria’s territory," Shoigu told the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and dialogue partners.

The IS terrorists’ financial gains from oil sales have been almost brought to an end, he stressed.

Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
