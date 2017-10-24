IS terrorists control less than 5% of Syria’s territory — Russian defense minister

Russian tennis star Sharapova provides humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Puerto RicoSport October 24, 9:39
CLARK/Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. The Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) controls no more than 5% of Syria’s territory, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Today, ISIL (former name of IS terror group) controls less than 5%, before the operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, ISIL controlled more than 70% of Syria’s territory," Shoigu told the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and dialogue partners.
The IS terrorists’ financial gains from oil sales have been almost brought to an end, he stressed.