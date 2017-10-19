Back to Main page
There are reasons to believe terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 19:16 UTC+3

But this is not the reason to be glad and think that they have been eliminated once and for all, the Russian leader noted

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. There are reasons to believe that terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin said told the final full-scale session of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

"There are reasons to expect (I’d be cautious) that we will soon finish off the terrorists there (in Syria), but this is not the reason to be glad and think that they have been eliminated once and for all," he added.

