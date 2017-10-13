Nearly 92% of Syria freed from Islamic State — Russian Defense Ministry

US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department officialWorld October 12, 21:28
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizerSport October 12, 21:13
UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:27
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:11
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageantSociety & Culture October 12, 18:21
More than 40,000 people to take part in historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’Society & Culture October 12, 17:59
German CEO gifts Putin with team Germany football shirt and Soviet goalie figureSociety & Culture October 12, 17:40
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCORussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 17:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. About 92% of the Syrian territory have been freed from militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), according to weekly infographics published by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.