Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nearly 92% of Syria freed from Islamic State — Russian Defense Ministry

World
October 13, 1:41 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. About 92% of the Syrian territory have been freed from militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), according to weekly infographics published by the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
2
Flags removed from Russian consulate in San Francisco by US authorities - State Department
3
World community misguided on US missile shield capacities — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizer
5
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
6
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
7
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама