Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean Peninsula

Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototypeMilitary & Defense October 20, 14:04
About 300 protesters gather outside Ukrainian parliamentWorld October 20, 13:53
Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in MoscowSport October 20, 13:38
Russian, South Korean scientists model properties of perspective material for spintronicsScience & Space October 20, 13:27
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to SerbiaMilitary & Defense October 20, 13:09
Press review: Putin's Valdai speech takeaways and Rosneft's Kurdistan oil deals in dangerPress Review October 20, 13:00
Washington’s steps to set up missile defense system undermine strategic stability — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 12:47
Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 12:32
Russia has no plans to join treaty on nuclear weapons prohibition — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 11:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged the world community to provide support for the idea contained in the Russian-Chinese roadmap plan for a settlement in the Korean Peninsula.
"We are urging all responsible members of the world community to support the idea contained in the Russian-Chinese road map settlement plan," he told the ongoing Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference," he said. "We are certain that its implementation will help ease military activity and tensions on the peninsula and shape a system of equitable and indivisible security in Northeast Asia."
Lavrov believes that the Korean Peninsula’s problem requires proactive diplomatic efforts.
"Number one task at the current stage is preventing an armed conflict, which would inevitably result in a humanitarian and ecological disaster," he said.
He called upon all parties concerned to display restraint.
"Each UN Security Council resolution concerning North Korea’s nuclear problem contains, alongside sanctions, the idea of getting back to the negotiating table," Lavrov said. "There is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the nuclear issue on the basis of a dialogue.".