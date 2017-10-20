Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 20, 12:32 UTC+3

Lavrov has urged the world community to provide support for the Russian-Chinese roadmap plan for a settlement on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged the world community to provide support for the idea contained in the Russian-Chinese roadmap plan for a settlement in the Korean Peninsula.

Read also
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang

China calls on all parties to abandon provocations and pass on to talks on Korea problem

"We are urging all responsible members of the world community to support the idea contained in the Russian-Chinese road map settlement plan," he told the ongoing Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference," he said. "We are certain that its implementation will help ease military activity and tensions on the peninsula and shape a system of equitable and indivisible security in Northeast Asia."

Lavrov believes that the Korean Peninsula’s problem requires proactive diplomatic efforts.

"Number one task at the current stage is preventing an armed conflict, which would inevitably result in a humanitarian and ecological disaster," he said.

He called upon all parties concerned to display restraint.

"Each UN Security Council resolution concerning North Korea’s nuclear problem contains, alongside sanctions, the idea of getting back to the negotiating table," Lavrov said. "There is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the nuclear issue on the basis of a dialogue.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says
2
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
3
Bank of Russia to start buying gold on Moscow Exchange
4
Russia has no plans to join treaty on nuclear weapons prohibition — Lavrov
5
Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in Moscow
6
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia
7
Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама