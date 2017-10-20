Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged the world community to provide support for the idea contained in the Russian-Chinese roadmap plan for a settlement in the Korean Peninsula.

"We are urging all responsible members of the world community to support the idea contained in the Russian-Chinese road map settlement plan," he told the ongoing Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference," he said. "We are certain that its implementation will help ease military activity and tensions on the peninsula and shape a system of equitable and indivisible security in Northeast Asia."

Lavrov believes that the Korean Peninsula’s problem requires proactive diplomatic efforts.

"Number one task at the current stage is preventing an armed conflict, which would inevitably result in a humanitarian and ecological disaster," he said.

He called upon all parties concerned to display restraint.

"Each UN Security Council resolution concerning North Korea’s nuclear problem contains, alongside sanctions, the idea of getting back to the negotiating table," Lavrov said. "There is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the nuclear issue on the basis of a dialogue.".