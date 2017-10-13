Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 12:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

CNN alleges the campaign has two goals: to get African-Americans to protest police brutality and to convince other US citizens that Black Lives Matter is a threat

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has excoriated CNN’s claims that supposed Russian-linked structures allegedly used the popular Pokemon Go mobile game application to exacerabte the already mounting racial divide plauging the US.

Read also

Kremlin suggests CNN use verified information to help clean up its image

"According to CNN’s logic, African Americans shape their civic stances by playing Pokemons," Zakharova wrote on Facebook. "That is how feebly the TV channel explains the surge of racial tensions in modern America. Russians are at fault again…and the Pokemons they control."

The TV channel claims that the creators of Don’t Shoot Us might be pursuing two goals: to call on African Americans to stage protests against police brutality.

CNN reported the campaign seemed to have been organized by activists from Black Lives Matter, a movement that supports the rights of African Americans. According to the news channel, this campaign was initiated by the Internet Research Agency, earlier branded by CNN as a so-called ‘Russian troll farm’.

According to CNN, all the accounts linked to the Don't Shoot Us company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been blocked at the moment, but its YouTube account still exists. The channel has more than 200 news reports and amateur videos documenting cases of police brutality committed by law enforcement agencies.

The TV channel claims that the creators of Don’t Shoot Us might be pursuing two goals: to call on African Americans to stage protests against police outrage, and to convince other US citizens that Black Lives Matter activists pose a mounting threat.

‘Russian fingerprint’ on social networks

In September, Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief security officer, claimed that during the 2016 US presidential election a Russian company spent $100,000 on disseminating political messages over social networks by creating fake accounts and pages.

According to its analysis, between June 2015 and May 2017, these accounts were interconnected and were managed from Russia.

Facebook later turned over 3,000 ads to US Congress, which is investigating the alleged attempts by Moscow to supposedly influence the US election.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had no role in placing any political ads on social networks and did not know anyone who could have been behind this.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
2
Press review: Trump may boost Iran’s hardliners and what Russian-US talks hold for Kabul
3
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
4
Japanese military ships heading for visit to Russia
5
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
6
Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film back on its schedule
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама