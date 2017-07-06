Back to Main page
Kremlin says verified information may help CNN’s image

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 14:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the company's Washington office has often made mistakes lately

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has advised Washington’s office of CNN to use verified information that should improve the company’s image.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Peskov answered a question from a CNN reporter if Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to travel to Istanbul shortly after the G20 summit in Hamburg, according to information of the company’s Washington office.

"It (Washington office) has often made mistakes lately. You should recommend them to be more careful and to use information, which is more verified. This will help your image," Peskov said.

Germany’s Hamburg will host the G20 summit on July 7-8. On Wednesday, Peskov told TASS that Putin was scheduled to have an informal dinner with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on July 9.

