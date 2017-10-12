Kremlin dismisses reports Kaspersky Lab allegedly stole NASA data

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has categorically denied information that NASA information had been stolen using Kaspersky Lab tools.

"This information is absurd. The state neither had nor has any relation to this activity," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters, commenting on the rumor that NASA information had been stolen using Kaspersky Lab products. "All such allegations are baseless and unproved," Peskov said.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting the current and former US officials, that Russia’s authorities had allegedly updated Kaspersky Lab’s anti-virus software, turning into a spy tool, and used it for searching secret documents of the US federal departments on computers throughout the world.

According to the report, these modifications could be made only with Kaspersky Lab’s consent. These updates make it possible to search using the phrase "top secret" that is used in American secret documents or by the code name given to the US secret programs, The Wall Street Journal reported.