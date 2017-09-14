Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on US decision on Kaspersky Lab

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 17:22 UTC+3

Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a statement in which it called for American state entities to abandon products of the Russian software producer Kaspersky Lab

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

SOCHI, September 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the US decision to stop using Kaspersky Lab products in state organizations casts a shadow over Washington as a partner.

"This, in general, [casts] a shadow over the image of our American counterparts as reliable partners," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on refusal of the US authorities to use the Russian company’s products.

He added that the current situation "centers around unfair competition, violation of all international trade rules and, of course, aims to undermine the positions of the Russian companies that are competitive on the world scene." "That’s a pity," the Kremlin spokesman said. Moscow will support protection of Kaspersky Lab’s lawful interests where possible, he said.

Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement in which it called for American state entities to abandon products of the Russian software producer Kaspersky Lab. The statement says that this order was given by acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke. "The Department is concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies, and requirements under Russian law that allow Russian intelligence agencies to request or compel assistance from Kaspersky and to intercept communications transiting Russian networks," the report says.

Kaspersky Lab is confident that further US probe will prove its noninvolvement in the Russian authorities.

