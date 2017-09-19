Kaspersky Lab expects US Congress to take into account company’s arguments

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian cybersecurity and anti-virus provider Kaspersky Lab said it is disappointed with the decision of the US Senate to pass a defense policy bill (National Defense Authorization Act) with amendments regulating the use of the company's products.

"We very much hope that the Congress will take into account the information provided before discussing further steps," Kaspersky Lab said.

On September 18, the US Senate approved the rule that prohibits US federal agencies from using the software of the Russian Kaspersky Lab. This amendment was included in the draft law on the Pentagon budget for 2018 financial year, it was adopted by 89 votes in favor, only 8 senators spoke against it.

At the same time, Kaspersky Lab press service told TASS earlier about the company’s plans to continue investing in business development in North America, and in 2018 expects to open two new offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

"All three existing offices of Kaspersky Lab in the United States currently operate, including a subdivision in Washington. However, due to a difficult geopolitical situation, Kaspersky Lab is considering options for optimizing the company’s office in Washington, which is responsible for supplying US government agencies that in any case constitute an insignificant share of sales in the region," the company noted.

Kaspersky Lab has been operating in the US market since 2005. Around 300 people work in the US office of Kaspersky Lab. "The US is a strategic market for the company, and the company plans to continue to strengthen its presence on it," Kaspersky Lab said.

On July 11, the Trump administration removed Kaspersky Lab from two lists of suppliers which products may be bought for state structures. US mass media have alleged numerous times the company’s collusion with the Russian intelligence services.