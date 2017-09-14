Communication minister slams US decision on Kaspersky Lab as unfair market competition

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Communication Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said Washington’s ban on products of Russia’s Kaspersky Lab evidences an unfair market competition.

"I assume that this is more of an unfair market competition than a real problem. No company is engaged in this," he said.

The company cannot be engaged in cyber espionage through distribution of its products, according to Nikiforov.

"I am convinced that Kaspersky IT security products do not have such technical capabilities. Even if they had them, it would be revealed quickly, it's impossible to hide it. Anyone who has even little understanding about the technology understands this," the minister said.

Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Kaspersky Lab products threatened the national security of the country and urged US government agencies to abandon the developer's products. According to the ministry, the Russian company's products can be used by Russian authorities to access government documents of the United States.