Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kaspersky web security software under fire in US for being too good — Russian minister

Business & Economy
September 17, 6:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the minister, the company's products could make it more difficult for US services to gather private information

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov

Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian web security software by Kaspersky Lab was described as a "threat" by the United States aithorities possibly because it "is too good in catching viruses," Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov said.

"All those operational systems (iOs, Windows, Android) were produced in the United States. It is of no coincidence that all leaks, including from former employees of US special services, revealed primarily secret possibilities and tricky viruses that were produced specifically for those operational systems and allowed illegal access to personal information of thousands of people worldwide," he said in an NTV channel broadcast on Saturday.

"If, presently, Kaspersky is among the world’s leaders in anti-virus software, then, maybe, one of its problems is that it is too good in detecting the viruses," the minister continued.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Kaspersky Lab products threatened the country’s national security and urged US government agencies to abandon its products. According to the department, the Russian company's products can be used by Russian authorities to access government documents of the United States.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the US authorities’ decision on Kaspersky Lab as politically motivated. The Russian authorities said the move is the manifestation of unfair competition.

Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of the Russian multinational cybersecurity company, was invited to testify before US Congress and to address the allegations against the company. In his latest tweet, Kaspersky posted a photo of the invitation for the hearing in the House of Representatives due on September 27, writing in red color "offer accepted."

Earlier, Kaspersky called the attacks against the company as one of the methods of information warfare. He added that his company it was ready to provide source codes in order to remove any charges, but the US authorities did not ask for them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Internet & Telecom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon claims Syrian opposition troops wounded in Russian air strike
2
Second stage of Russian-Chinese naval exercise to involve 11 ships, 2 submarines
3
Observers from seven states arrive in Belarus for Zapad-2017 — defense ministry
4
Kaspersky web security software under fire in US for being too good — Russian minister
5
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - official
6
DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-un
7
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама