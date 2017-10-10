Prime minister describes Russia-Algeria relations as dialogue of equal partners

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
ALGIERS, October 10. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Algiers can be described as a dialogue of equal partners who want to develop good neighborly ties, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at a news conference after the Russian-Algerian talks.
According to Medvedev, the documents signed in Algiers are a good example for his words. The spectrum of possibilities opened by these agreements, in his words, is very wide and includes such sectors as energy, mining, industrial cooperation, pharmaceuticals.
Other issues discussed during the talks included cooperation in the agricultural sector and development of education, he added.
The Russian prime minister pledged that Russia will do its best to implement these agreements. Apart from that, he said, Moscow expects a visit by Algerian businessmen "to take practical steps towards implementation of these agreements."