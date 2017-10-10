Back to Main page
Medvedev arrives in Algeria to discuss ties in energy industry

Business & Economy
October 10, 4:31 UTC+3 ALGERIA

Last year, trade turnover between Russia and Algeria stood at almost $ 4bln and almost doubled since 2015. In January - July 2017

ALGERIA, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived on a two-day visit to Algeria where he will carry out meetings and talks with the country’s leadership.

"The visit’s program includes talks between Dmitry Medvedev and the Algerian prime minister, a meeting with the country’s president [Abdelaziz Bouteflika] and talks with chairmen of both parliamentary chambers," the Russian government’s press service reported.

"The talks will focus on ways to further bolster cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and cultural spheres," the cabinet of ministers noted. "There are plans to sign some intergovernmental, interagency and corporate agreements and documents on the basis of the visit’s results."

According to a government official, Medvedev is visiting Algeria at the invitation of this country’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia. The source stressed that Algeria is Russia’s traditional partner in Africa and the Arab world. Moscow names intensive political dialogue, serious trade that keeps growing and close coordination on the global arena as the hallmarks of relations between the two countries.

Last year, trade turnover between Russia and Algeria stood at almost $ 4bln and almost doubled since 2015. In January - July 2017, trade turnover between the two countries decreased by 28.6% as compared to a similar period in 2016 and stood at $ 1.52 bln.

