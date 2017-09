Lukoil interested in field development tenders in Algeria

ALGIERS, September 20. /TASS/. Russian oil major Lukoil is interested in participation in tenders for fields’ development in Algeria, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"Lukoil is interested in taking part in tenders on fields’ development in Algeria," Novak said.

The Russian company is interested in both onshore and offshore tenders, the minister noted.

Algeria is a leading natural gas producer and one of three top oil producers on the African continent. Proven reserves of natural gas in Algeria amount to 4.5 trillion cubic meters and oil reserves equal 1.5 bln tonnes.