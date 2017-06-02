Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukoil CEO doubts deeper quotas on oil production cut within OPEC deal are necessary

Business & Economy
June 02, 13:48 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The quota of oil output cut by the OPEC countries and 11 independent oil producers remained the same - 1.8 million barrels per day

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian oil producer Lukoil doubts that deeper quotas on oil production cut within OPEC deal are necessary, Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also

OPEC extends agreement on oil production cut

"I don’t think it will be necessary," he said, adding that a nine-month period is enough to thoroughly analyze the situation.

"The first quarter [of 2018 - TASS] will show to what extent the market has balanced, how fast shale oil production will be rising, and how fast crude oil production will be rising, which will allow to take a consolidated decision," the CEO added.

Alekperov also said this is the first time in his 50-year career that he has had to take a decision to cut production.

"This is a tough choice for me, but I realize that it is aimed at supporting the industry," he said.

Read also

Energy Ministry: Russian oil producers won't be compensated for extending output cut deal

On May 25, OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed in Vienna to extend the existing level of oil production cut (1.8 mln barrels daily) until April 2018.

The quota of oil output cut by the OPEC countries and 11 independent oil producers remained the same - 1.8 million barrels per day (Russia accounts for 300,000 barrels).

In December 2016, OPEC and 11 countries outside the cartel agreed to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in the first half of 2017. The goal of the alliance is to reduce global oil reserves to an average level of five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC Lukoil
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
2
World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspective
3
Putin concerned about Russian-US relations hitting record-low since Cold War
4
Analyst points to reasons behind Russia's decision to return to Baikonur spaceport
5
Blockchain technology may be widely used in Russia only within 7-10 years
6
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
7
Putin to filmmaker Oliver Stone: Snowden no traitor, but should have resigned
TOP STORIES
Реклама