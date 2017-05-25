OPEC extends agreement on oil production cut

Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022Military & Defense May 25, 17:41
OPEC extends agreement on oil production cutBusiness & Economy May 25, 17:16
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in AntarcticaBusiness & Economy May 25, 17:15
Russian diplomat calls Kerry’s advice to learn Russian ‘strange’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 17:11
Russian State Duma committee upholds Nebenzya’s appointment as UN permanent representativeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:56
Putin calls talks with Chinese foreign minister important step ahead of Xi Jinping’s visitRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:43
Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:35
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 16:19
Russian diplomat warns about possible escalation of violence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 15:42
VIENNA, MAY 25. /TASS/. OPEC countries have decided to extend the agreement on oil production reduction by the end of March 2018, Kuwait's Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouk said before the start of the meeting with participation of non-OPEC countries.
"Yes," he answered to the corresponding question from TASS.
Extension term of OPEC deal on cutting oil production is not important for Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.
"For Russia, 9 months are not essentially important for Russia. In any case we will have the opportunity to make a decision," the Minister said.