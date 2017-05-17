Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft supports extending OPEC agreement to limit oil output

Business & Economy
May 17, 17:37 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Rosneft supports extending the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producerse to limit oil output, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told reporters.

"We support it ... The information on extending the agreement has already affected the market, the price has been adjusted upwards, I think this is normal," Sechin said.

Read also

Energy Ministry: Russian oil producers won't be compensated for extending output cut deal

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
2
Kadyrov says Russia remains Islam’s ‘most loyal ally and protector’
3
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
4
Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time
5
UN experts improve Russian economic outlook, note success of import substitution program
6
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
7
Russian mining companies to face new land restoration rules
TOP STORIES
Реклама