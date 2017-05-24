Mechanism of Russia's withdrawal from agreement with OPEC not discussed — minister

Putin venerates St Nicholas's relics in Cathedral of the SaviorSociety & Culture May 24, 21:53
VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. The mechanism for Russia's withdrawal from the agreement with OPEC on oil production cut has not been discussed yet, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.
"We are not currently discussing it (the mechanism for Russia to withdraw from the agreement - TASS) Now the extension of the agreement is being discussed, that is, the prolongation (for nine months) with the possibility of an extension for another three months, as before: six months with the possibility of an extension by six," the minister said.
Earlier, Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft asked the Energy Ministry to determine a mechanism for smooth withdrawal from the oil production cut agreement.