Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mechanism of Russia's withdrawal from agreement with OPEC not discussed — minister

Business & Economy
May 24, 21:50 UTC+3 VIENNA

Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft asked the Energy Ministry to determine a mechanism for smooth withdrawal from the oil production cut agreement

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Energy Ministry: Russian oil producers won't be compensated for extending output cut deal

VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. The mechanism for Russia's withdrawal from the agreement with OPEC on oil production cut has not been discussed yet, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.

"We are not currently discussing it (the mechanism for Russia to withdraw from the agreement - TASS) Now the extension of the agreement is being discussed, that is, the prolongation (for nine months) with the possibility of an extension for another three months, as before: six months with the possibility of an extension by six," the minister said.

Earlier, Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft asked the Energy Ministry to determine a mechanism for smooth withdrawal from the oil production cut agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
3
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
4
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation
5
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
6
Putin meets with visiting Philippine leader
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама