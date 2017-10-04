Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Putin vows Russia will keep on backing Iran deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 15:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will support the Iran nuclear deal brokered under US President Barack Obama, Putin says

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia will support the Iran nuclear deal brokered under US President Barack Obama and now all parties honor their commitments, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week-2017 international forum.

"All reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency say that Iran fully meets all its commitments. We are guided by these considerations and will back the deal, which was brokered under the previous US administration, although we had many differences on other issues," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that it is not up to Moscow to consider if Iran complies with its commitments under the nuclear deal or not. This is a matter of the IAEA, an influential organization recognized by the world community, he said.

"Now all countries meet their commitments and their actions fully comply with the resolution of the UN Security Council, and we will support this deal," Putin said.

Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France and Germany) signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program in July 2015 in Vienna. Under the deal, which started being implemented in January 2016, Iran undertakes to limit its nuclear activities and allow transparent international control of its nuclear program. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years.

In exchange, UN, US and European Union sanctions were to be gradually removed from Iran. The arms embargo imposed by UN Security Council will be kept in place for five years, ban for supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. If any points of the agreement are violated by Iran, sanctions against the country will be renewed.

During his election campaign and after assuming office as the US president, Donald Trump repeatedly criticized the document saying that it gives unilateral advantages to Tehran.

Реклама