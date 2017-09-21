US withdrawal from JCPOA wasn't discussed at meeting of Six mediators and Iran - Mogherini

Lavrov confirms Russia’s commitment to maintain sustainability of Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 4:28
UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The possibility of the US withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was not discussed at the meeting of the Six mediators (Russia, the UK, China, the US, France and Germany) and Iran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. This was stated on Wednesday by EU High Representative and Vice President Federica Mogherini.
Commenting on the possible withdrawal of the US from the deal, Mogherini stressed that these agreements were not signed with one country. "This deal belongs to the international community," she said.