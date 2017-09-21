Back to Main page
Lavrov confirms Russia’s commitment to maintain sustainability of Iran nuclear deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 4:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting of the Six and Iran was held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

© AP Foto/Craig Ruttle

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to maintaining the sustainability of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

The meeting of the Six (Russia, the UK, China, the US, France and Germany) and Iran was held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Lavrov confirmed that Russia will continue to support the sustainability of the JCPOA," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook statement.

It is noted that at the meeting the latest report by Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was considered. This document confirmed that Iran fully meets its obligations under the agreement.

The agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Washington repeatedly criticized the deal. Speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump called the agreement on Iran's nuclear program "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into." he said that Iran exports "violence, bloodshed and chaos."

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuelle Macron said that canceling the deal with Iran "would be a great error." He proposed to supplement the agreement with provisions relating to the country's missile activities, as well as restrictions on Tehran after 2025.

