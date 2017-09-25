Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Rouhani discuss Iran's nuclear program

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 14:37 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation underlined the importance of full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ronald Zak

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation underlined the importance of full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Kremlin press service said.

"During the exchange of views on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program the sides noted the importance of full implementation of the JCPOA as an important factor for ensuring regional stability and security," the press service said in a statement.

Read also

US move to quit Iran nuclear deal to send wrong signal to North Korea — Russia’s UN envoy

Tillerson says Trump may have decision on Iran nuclear deal

Top diplomat confirms Russia’s commitment to maintaining Iran nuclear deal

No need to review Iranian nuclear deal — Mogherini

 Putin and Rouhani expressed readiness in a phone conversation on Monday to take further joint steps to achieve a long-term settlement in Syria.

"Both sides voiced readiness for further joint efforts to achieve a long-term settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular by enhancing cooperation between countries-guarantors of the Astana process and promoting political talks under the UN auspices in Geneva," it said.

During the discussion on the situation in Syria, the leaders welcomed the outcome of the sixth international meeting in Astana on September 14-15, namely concerning the formation of four de-escalation zones.

Putin and Rouhani also underlined the importance of full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "During the exchange of views on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the sides noted the importance of full implementation of the JCPOA as an important factor for ensuring regional stability and security," the press service said in a statement.

The sides also discussed vital issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas and cooperation in Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format. The leaders agreed to maintain contacts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty International
2
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat
3
US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS lines
4
Russian military deny strike against Syrian opposition units near Deir ez-Zor
5
Kremlin mum on German right’s success, points out Russian right political lightweights
6
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years
7
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама