Putin, Rouhani discuss Iran's nuclear program

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation underlined the importance of full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Kremlin press service said.

"During the exchange of views on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program the sides noted the importance of full implementation of the JCPOA as an important factor for ensuring regional stability and security," the press service said in a statement.

Putin and Rouhani expressed readiness in a phone conversation on Monday to take further joint steps to achieve a long-term settlement in Syria.

"Both sides voiced readiness for further joint efforts to achieve a long-term settlement of the Syrian crisis, in particular by enhancing cooperation between countries-guarantors of the Astana process and promoting political talks under the UN auspices in Geneva," it said.

During the discussion on the situation in Syria, the leaders welcomed the outcome of the sixth international meeting in Astana on September 14-15, namely concerning the formation of four de-escalation zones.

The sides also discussed vital issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas and cooperation in Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format. The leaders agreed to maintain contacts.

The sides also discussed vital issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas and cooperation in Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format. The leaders agreed to maintain contacts.