Saudi King's visit to Russia to facilitate stabilization in Middle East — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The forthcoming visit to Russia by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia will facilitate stabilization in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on the eve of King Salman's visit.

"We share the opinion that there is a need for further progressive development of multidimensional Saudi-Russian relations, including for the purpose of ensuring regional and global stability," Lavrov said.

"We are convinced that this truly milestone event in our relations will bring our cooperation to a totally new level and make a useful contribution to a stable MENA region," he said.

Lavrov underlines the trustworthy political dialogue that the two countries maintained at the highest and high levels.

"In early September, I paid a working visit to the Kingdom, during which I had an audience with King Salman and held talks with Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir," he said. "I am satisfied with the results."

"We intensify efforts aimed at fostering business cooperation and humanitarian ties," Lavrov went on. "Our common objective is to increase our trade turnover and expand its commodity composition, which, as we both think, do not correspond to the current significant potential as of now."

He said he was glad to see the practical fruits this joint work had begun to bring.

"Several important arrangements have been made, promising areas to be prioritized have been determined," Lavrov said. "I would like to particularly note in this regard the productive work of the bilateral inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technology Cooperation, as well as the direct contacts between relevant ministries and business associations of the two countries."

Simultaneously, he indicated that Russia and Saudi Arabia devoted great attention to enhancing the legal framework of their cooperation.

"These and other relevant matters on the bilateral and international agendas will be discussed in depth during the upcoming visit of King Salman to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin," he said.