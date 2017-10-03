Back to Main page
Putin calls to discuss Russia's initiative on UN mission in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 14:46 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin believes Moscow’s proposal for a UN mission in Ukraine must be discussed at the UN Security Council

© AP Photo/Max Black

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Moscow’s proposal for a UN mission in Ukraine must be discussed constructively at the UN Security Council.

"To give an additional boost to the settlement process (in Ukraine), Russia has recently initiated creation of a UN mission to help protect OSCE observers in Donbass," the president said at a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors.

"We expect a businesslike, constructive discussion on this proposal within the framework of the Security Council," Putin said.

 

According to the Russian leader, conflicts in the modern world must be settled with due regard for many factors through a search for compromises. "In respect to the Ukrainian crisis, it is this exactly concept that underlies the package of measures coordinated in Minsk in February 2015," he reiterated.

The president said "this document fixes all key components of the settlement in the political sphere as well as in security issues".

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin handed instructions to the Foreign Ministry to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council, stipulating the deployment of UN peacekeepers to Donbass to protect the OSCE monitoring mission there. Putin pointed out that the deployment of the UN forces would become possible only after the weapons withdrawal process completed and the issue was agreed on with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. The Russian president said that the deployment of the UN forces could help resolve the Ukrainian issue.

On September 11, in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin agreed it might be possible to deploy UN peacekeepers not only along the line of contact in Donbass. However, Kiev insists that UN forces be deployed, first and foremost, along Ukraine’s border with Russia

Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
