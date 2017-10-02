Kremlin points to Kiev’s stance as cause for delay in deal on UN peacekeepers in Donbass

Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendumWorld October 02, 14:25
Moscow confirms all Russian troops left Belarus after Zapad-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense October 02, 14:00
Kremlin points to Kiev’s stance as cause for delay in deal on UN peacekeepers in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 13:41
Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendumRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 13:36
Russia to decide on super-heavy space rocket soonScience & Space October 02, 13:27
Detained IS terror cell suspects confess to making bombs — FSBSociety & Culture October 02, 13:20
Press review: OSCE to visit Crimea and what Schroeder's appointment offers RosneftPress Review October 02, 13:00
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — policeWorld October 02, 12:02
Moscow slams US intelligence for trespassing again on its San Francisco missionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 11:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Kiev’s stance is the reason for a delay in finding a solution to the issue of the UN forces in the Donbass region.
"In Kiev," he told reporters when asked about the reason for the delay.
On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin came up with an initiative to deploy an international mission along the line of engagement in Donbass to ensure safety of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. He stressed though that the deployment of a UN force could only be possible after weapons withdrawal from the area and upon agreement with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. Later on, the president said that the UN force could be deployed not only along the contact line but to other locations where the OSCE monitors were working.
However, Kiev insists UN forces be deployed, first and foremost, along Ukraine’s border with Russia.