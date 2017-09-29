Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s new law on education fans the flames that sparked

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 11:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will remain only in elementary schools, while all educational instruction in secondary schools and universities will be exclusively in Ukrainian

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Slavny/TASS

Read also
Pyotr Poroshenko

Kiev purposely dumbing down education to reduce emigration, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s new law on education fan the flames that sparked the civil war in Donbass in 2014, and as a result this prevents any settlement to the conflict, Russia’s Ambassador to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich stated at a conference of the Organization’s Permanent Council.

"By continuing the earlier line in the language question, Kiev’s authorities are once again inciting the situation and reverting to the grounds, which to a large extent were the flash point to the conflict, and later on the civil war in Ukraine’s southeast," he noted. "Adopting this law prevents the parties to the Ukrainian conflict from rapprochement and postpones any chances for its final settlement."

Although the Russian language is not mentioned directly in the new law, "clearly, the key objective of the current Ukrainian lawmakers is to hugely infringe upon the interests of the millions of Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine, to have by force a mono-ethnic linguistic regime in a multi-ethnic country."

"This initiative of the government in Kiev is an attempt by the Maidan regime to organize a linguistic ‘cleaning’ of the country’s educational atmosphere, which directly contradicts the country’s Constitution, namely Articles 10, 24 and 53, and its undertaken international obligations," he said.

Reaction from Europe and Russia

On September 25, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a new law on education. According to the legislation, starting from 2018, instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will remain only in elementary schools, while all educational instruction in secondary schools and in colleges and universities will be exclusively in Ukrainian.

Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Moldova have voiced concerns over the new law. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis canceled his visit to Ukraine scheduled for October. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would block any step in the EU that could lead to Ukraine advancing towards European integration.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Moscow calls on global community to urge repeal of amendments to Ukraine’s education law

Ukraine’s law on education undercuts legal norms of a multiethnic state and the international reaction to it should be tough and instantaneous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.

"No doubt, this [law] is an outrageous act of disrespect for the reality of today’s world," he said. "Apart from encroaching on Ukraine’s international obligations, it humiliates the people of many nationalities who live there." Kiev is conscientiously violating the foundations of a multiethnic state and whipping up neo-Nazi sentiments, Karasin continued.

Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, adopted a statement on Wednesday calling on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and international parliamentary organizations of Europe to provide an unbiased assessment on Ukraine’s educational legislation. On the same day, the State Duma (lower house) passed a statement on the inadmissibility of violating the rights of indigenous people and national minorities living in Ukraine to study in their native languages.

On Thursday, a leading expert from the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Oleg Nemensky, said, "the adopted law on education will drastically worsen the level of education in Ukraine. It envisages a slump in the level of secondary education, the number of compulsory subjects would be more than halved and disciplines would be merged which will certainly prevent Ukrainian school students from having a sufficient level of knowledge to enter higher educational institutions in Europe or Russia."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
2
Moscow, Pyongyang start consultations on Korean Peninsula issue
3
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
4
Turkey makes advance payment for S-400 systems — Russian presidential aide
5
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
6
Ukraine’s new law on education fans the flames that sparked
7
Opposition figure Navalny detained in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама