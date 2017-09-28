Moscow calls on global community to urge repeal of amendments to Ukraine’s education law

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargamesMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:18
MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia is calling on governments around the world to take measures towards repealing the amendments to Ukraine’s new education law, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.
"We urge governments of all countries to take efficient measures with the goal of revoking it [law]," Zakharova said.
"We believe that the UN Human Rights Council, the advisory committee of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM), the committee of experts of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages and other respective international organizations will immediately give an unbiased assessment on this legal act," she emphasized.
Kiev's international commitments
Ukraine’s new education law violates the key principles of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe, Zakharova added.
"Ukraine’s education law, signed by the nation’s president on September 25, violates the fundamental principles enshrined in the documents of the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, and certainly contradicts Ukraine’s commitments before these international organizations," the diplomat stressed.