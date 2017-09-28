Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow calls on global community to urge repeal of amendments to Ukraine’s education law

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 16:36 UTC+3

Ukraine’s new education law violates the key principles of the United Nations, Maria Zakharova stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia is calling on governments around the world to take measures towards repealing the amendments to Ukraine’s new education law, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"We urge governments of all countries to take efficient measures with the goal of revoking it [law]," Zakharova said.

"We believe that the UN Human Rights Council, the advisory committee of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM), the committee of experts of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages and other respective international organizations will immediately give an unbiased assessment on this legal act," she emphasized.

Kiev's international commitments 

Ukraine’s new education law violates the key principles of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe, Zakharova added.

"Ukraine’s education law, signed by the nation’s president on September 25, violates the fundamental principles enshrined in the documents of the UN, the OSCE and the Council of Europe, and certainly contradicts Ukraine’s commitments before these international organizations," the diplomat stressed.

Read also

Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens

Ukraine’s law on education undercuts legal norms of any state, official says

State Duma calls Ukraine’s education reform ‘ethnocide of Russian people’

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds
4
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
5
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
6
Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 120 mln tonnes
7
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама