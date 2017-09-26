Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s law on education undercuts legal norms of any state, official says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 20:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, and Poland have also expressed concern over the new law

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law on education undercuts legal norms of a multiethnic state and the international reaction to it should be tough and instantaneous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.

"No doubt, this [law] is an outrageous act of disrespect for the reality of today’s world," he said.

"Apart from encroaching on Ukraine’s international obligations, it humiliates the people of many nationalities who live there."

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens

Kiev is conscientiously violating the foundations of a multiethnic state and whipping up neo-Nazi sentiments, Karasin continued.

"I’m confident Europe and the rest of the world should offer a tough and instantaneous reaction," he said.

On Monday, President Pyotr Poroshenko of Ukraine signed a law on education that says instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will be restricted to the elementary school as of 2018 while all the subjects in the middle school and high school will be taught exclusively in the Ukrainian language.

Education at universities will also switch over to Ukrainian.

Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, and Poland have expressed concern over the new law. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis cancelled a visit to Ukraine that he was expected to make in October while Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would block any step at the EU level, which could take Ukraine closer to accession to the EU.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
2
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
3
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
4
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
5
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
6
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
7
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile tests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама