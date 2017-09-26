Ukraine’s law on education undercuts legal norms of any state, official says

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law on education undercuts legal norms of a multiethnic state and the international reaction to it should be tough and instantaneous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.
"No doubt, this [law] is an outrageous act of disrespect for the reality of today’s world," he said.
"Apart from encroaching on Ukraine’s international obligations, it humiliates the people of many nationalities who live there."
Kiev is conscientiously violating the foundations of a multiethnic state and whipping up neo-Nazi sentiments, Karasin continued.
"I’m confident Europe and the rest of the world should offer a tough and instantaneous reaction," he said.
On Monday, President Pyotr Poroshenko of Ukraine signed a law on education that says instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will be restricted to the elementary school as of 2018 while all the subjects in the middle school and high school will be taught exclusively in the Ukrainian language.
Education at universities will also switch over to Ukrainian.
Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, and Poland have expressed concern over the new law. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis cancelled a visit to Ukraine that he was expected to make in October while Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would block any step at the EU level, which could take Ukraine closer to accession to the EU.