Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special status

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic insists that the Ukrainian crisis won’t be solved until the law on special status of Donbass is implemented in full, DPR’s envoy to the Minsk talks Denis Pushilin said.
"Kiev needs to meet all its commitments not only before the republics, but before the global community," Pushilin told a roundtable in Russia’s Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.
The lawmakers discussed further steps after the law on Donbass special status expires on October 18.
"Certainly, we will continue seeking amendments to the law on a special status (self-government) with the goal of introducing it in full," Pushilin said.
"This is an issue where we have no right to make any concessions, this is the basis and the foundation of the Minsk process," he stressed.
"Without a special status and understanding our political prospects, there are no chances to settle the conflict," Pushilin said. "The lives of thousands of Donbass citizens depend on this," he said, warning that dragging out this process may lead to a further escalation and deaths.