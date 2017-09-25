Back to Main page
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 17:42 UTC+3

According to the Russian diplomat, the tragedy was the price "paid in blood" for the double-dealing in the US’ policy in the war on terror

Valery Asapov

Valery Asapov

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The death of Russian General Valery Asapov in Syria, who was killed in a mortar shelling attack unleashed by terrorists, comes as a direct result of Washington’s two-faced policy in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"The tragedy that we witnessed, the death of a Russian commander, is the price paid in blood for this double-dealing in the US’ policy [in the war on terror]," the diplomat said.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
