Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The death of Russian General Valery Asapov in Syria, who was killed in a mortar shelling attack unleashed by terrorists, comes as a direct result of Washington’s two-faced policy in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.
"The tragedy that we witnessed, the death of a Russian commander, is the price paid in blood for this double-dealing in the US’ policy [in the war on terror]," the diplomat said.