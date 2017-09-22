Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington accuses Russia, Syria of civilian deaths in their airstrikes on Idlib, Hama

World
September 22, 7:17 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Department of State did not clarify sources for those accusations

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. The US Department of State accused Russian and Syrian military of hitting civilian targets in the cities of Idlib and Hama, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, citing unnamed sources.

"The United States is concerned by reports of airstrikes in Idlib province and northern Hama province on September 19 and 20 that killed at least three medical personnel and damaged a number of medical facilities, emergency equipment, and civil defense centers," Nauert said in a statement.

According to the US Department of State, "these attacks fit an all-too-familiar pattern in which medical facilities and personnel - and the civilians they serve - are victims of strikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian allies." The statement itself is headlined "Civilian Victims of Syrian and Russian Airstrikes in Idlib and Hama Provinces."

The Department of State has so far failed to respond to a TASS request to clarify sources for those accusations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response
2
Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General Assembly
3
China made offer to Rosatom on new nuclear power plant site
4
Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — Lavrov
5
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drills
6
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
7
Moscow welcomes reform of UN’s anti-terrorism activities — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама