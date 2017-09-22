Washington accuses Russia, Syria of civilian deaths in their airstrikes on Idlib, Hama

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. The US Department of State accused Russian and Syrian military of hitting civilian targets in the cities of Idlib and Hama, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, citing unnamed sources.

"The United States is concerned by reports of airstrikes in Idlib province and northern Hama province on September 19 and 20 that killed at least three medical personnel and damaged a number of medical facilities, emergency equipment, and civil defense centers," Nauert said in a statement.

According to the US Department of State, "these attacks fit an all-too-familiar pattern in which medical facilities and personnel - and the civilians they serve - are victims of strikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian allies." The statement itself is headlined "Civilian Victims of Syrian and Russian Airstrikes in Idlib and Hama Provinces."

The Department of State has so far failed to respond to a TASS request to clarify sources for those accusations.