Putin, Erdogan to meet in Ankara on September 28 — Kremlin

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS linesWorld September 25, 18:49
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two yearsMilitary & Defense September 25, 18:14
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty InternationalWorld September 25, 18:01
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:42
Russia's top diplomat says conditions in Syria ripe for defeating terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:07
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:00
Economy minister believes new technologies will drive Russia’s economyBusiness & Economy September 25, 16:50
Russian, German scientists boost gas sensor accuracy that can be used in detecting cancerScience & Space September 25, 16:45
US may try to sponsor protests ahead of presidential election in Russia, diplomat warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 16:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed in a telephone conversation to meet in Ankara on September 28.
"It has been decided [during the two leaders’ conversation] to continue exchange of opinions on the regional and bilateral agenda during a working meeting in Ankara on September 28 this year," the Kremlin press service reported.
Russia and Turkey believe it is important to further coordinate efforts on Syria, where the setting up of four de-escalation zones opens the way for peace.
The leaders discussed in detail the Syrian issue including in the light of positive results of the sixth international meeting in Astana on September 14-15. "It was emphasized that the setting up of four de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic opens the way for ending a civil war and for a political settlement of the crisis on the basis of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the report said. "The importance of further close coordination of efforts by Russia and Turkey on the Syrian trajectory was emphasized," it added.