Putin, Erdogan agree to develop coordination of efforts for settlement in Syria

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayiip Erdogan in a telephone conversation on Saturday agreed to boost coordination of efforts for settlement in Syria at various levels, the Kremlin's press service said.

"During the discussion of the Syrian crisis, they stressed the importance of soonest accord on practical aspects for implementation of the Memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic," the press service said. "Thus, it would be possible to strengthen the ceasefire, to make more effective the intra-Syria talks in the Geneva and Astana formats."

"The parties agreed to boost coordination of the efforts on this topic at various levels," the Kremlin said.

The leaders exchanged greetings on the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on the Principles of Relations between the Republic of Turkey and the Russian Federation," signed on May 25, 1992. Putin wished success to Erdogan, who had been elected leader of the Justice and Development Party.

The leaders "confirmed the aspiration for further development of the strategic partnership," the Kremlin’s press service said. "They touched upon implementation of the agreements on mutual lifting of limitations in the trade and economic spheres, as well as implementation of major joint projects in the energy - construction of the Akkuyu NPP and of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.".