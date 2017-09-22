Waging war on Korean Peninsula inadmissible, says Lavrov

Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 21:05
THE UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Both inaction on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the waging of a war on the Korean Peninsula are inadmissible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference on Friday, following high-level meetings of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.
"It is inadmissible to watch silently North Korea’s missile gambling, but it is equally inadmissible to wage a war on the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said.
Russia sees no explicable reasons preventing Western partners, including the US, from joining work on the Russian-Chinese road map for the settlement on the Korean peninsula, he said. "We have no new proposals (on the nuclear problem of the Korean peninsula)," the foreign minister said, adding "we are confident that potentials of the Russian-Chinese road map are far from being exhausted".
"And we don’t hear reasonable arguments in reply to our suggestion to start work on it," he said. "We hear no explainable reasons why our western partners, including the US, cannot do this," he added.
North Korea will hardly want to agree with international community if Iran nuclear deal fails, he went on. Iran-related issues that arouse concerns in the United States should be solved within relevant formats, he added.
Lavrov emphasized that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was approved in a relevant resolution of the UN Security Council and so "to expose this program is equal to crossing off everything already achieved."
"Everyone clearly realizes this. If the United States has any worries about Iran, or somebody else has any concerns, these concerns should be resolved within the formats tailored for the purpose," the minister said.