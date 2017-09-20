Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Hearsay on the alleged Russian threat and accusations of Moscow’s meddling in European elections is just paranoia and a waste of time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and AP Vice President John Daniszewski.

"I’m not a doctor, I cannot comment on paranoid remarks. I’ve heard that the Swedish government is afraid of something and that the German government keeps its fingers crossed and is thankful to us that a week before the elections we hadn’t meddled in the balloting," the Russian top diplomat said after talks with his US counterpart.

"There are too many fantasies, paying attention to this is a waste of time. All this is absolutely fake," Lavrov said.