Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 11:11 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"There are too many fantasies, paying attention to this is a waste of time," the Russian top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Hearsay on the alleged Russian threat and accusations of Moscow’s meddling in European elections is just paranoia and a waste of time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and AP Vice President John Daniszewski.

Read also

Lavrov warns US against meddling in Russian elections

"I’m not a doctor, I cannot comment on paranoid remarks. I’ve heard that the Swedish government is afraid of something and that the German government keeps its fingers crossed and is thankful to us that a week before the elections we hadn’t meddled in the balloting," the Russian top diplomat said after talks with his US counterpart.
"There are too many fantasies, paying attention to this is a waste of time. All this is absolutely fake," Lavrov said.

Read also

Poll: Most Americans want Russia's alleged meddling in US elections to be investigated

Moscow blasts Swiss paper’s claims of 'meddling in West's elections' as smear campaign

Lavrov slams media frenzy on alleged Russian meddling in EU elections as fake news

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
2
Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian rift
3
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speech
4
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — Kremlin
5
Chinese missile frigate to be open for public in Vladivostok
6
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
7
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама