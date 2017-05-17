Moscow slams as ‘vilification’ Swiss paper’s report of alleged Western elections meddling

Ukraine’s first president undergoes complex heart surgery — mediaWorld May 17, 5:09
Death toll in Russian household gas blast rises to fourWorld May 17, 5:04
Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open game due to injurySport May 17, 3:10
St. Petersburg football arena not world’s most expensive — deputy governorSport May 17, 0:59
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATOWorld May 16, 23:35
Gazprom-Media CEO expects World Cup TV rights issue to be solved soonSport May 16, 23:33
Russia’s Sharapova denied wildcard for 2017 French Open as she makes global comebackSport May 16, 21:09
Markus Ederer of German Foreign Ministry nominated new EU ambassador to RussiaWorld May 16, 20:14
US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 victorySport May 16, 19:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Media publications about Russia’s alleged attempts to interfere into elections in the West are the "vilification" of Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, commenting on a report by Switzerland’s Neue Zurcher Zeitung.
The May 13 article, headlined "Putin wages war against West," alleges that Russian hackers, linked to special services, tried to interfere with presidential campaigns in the United States and France. In addition, the paper claims that the parliamentary elections in Germany will become their next target. While the paper fully admits that the true perpetrator of these attacks cannot be traced, it still puts the blame on Russia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned the article in its website’s section, headlined "Examples of publications that disseminate false information about Russia."
"Having to face such claims, we come to a conclusion that Neue Zurcher Zeitung has started to deviate from the basic principles of professional journalism, from objective and unbiased coverage of events, and has joined the open information war against Russia. Citing an "array of indirect evidence", "opinions of special services" and his personal opinion, the author voices baseless accusations against our country. It can only be described as vilification," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"We believe that such publications will first of all tarnish the positive image of the Swiss media, which until recently had the reputation of an important political institution, which sticks to the principles of neutrality and dialogue, based on mutual respect," the ministry said, adding that Russia has always observed the norms of the international law and has never been engaged in cyber attacks.