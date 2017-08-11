Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov warns US against meddling in Russian elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 11, 18:02 UTC+3 DVORIKI VILLAGE

The Russian diplomat reiterated that Moscow is guided by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

DVORIKI VILLAGE /Vladimir region/, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow will not allow Washington’s meddling in the elections held in Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the participants in the Russian Educational Youth Forum dubbed Terra Scientia on the Klyazma on Friday.

On September 10, Russia will hold a single voting day, with a total of 5,800 regional and municipal elections taking place across the country. The Russian presidential election will be held six months later.

Read more

Lavrov: US confirms Russian ambassador routinely wiretapped

Lavrov bewildered US special services give no facts of Russia’s meddling in US election

CIA chief’s remarks on 'Russian meddling' in US elections beyond bounds of reason — Lavrov

Experts find traces of US intervention in Russia’s 2016 elections

"I am unaware of the US Embassy’s plans, but there were many incidents when American diplomats were involved in illegal activities. Our relevant services should take appropriate measures," Lavrov said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, many Russian citizens are working at the US Embassy. In accordance with the Vienna Convention, the US Embassy staff hired in Russia can only perform technical work (working as drivers, typists or stenographers) and cannot be involved in "diplomatic activities, including the political aspects."

"However, it was not uncommon for US Embassy’s hired staff members to travel to various regions, conduct opinion polls asking people what they thought about a governor and the federal center. In such situations, we politely ask our American counterparts to terminate these people’s contracts," Lavrov stressed.

"I believe this is in line with the American traditions. They probably do not consider this to be meddling, because they are allowed to do anything, and that’s in their blood. I hope that after all these unsubstantiated accusations against us ]regarding the alleged meddling in the US presidential election - TASS], because they failed to provide hard facts within 10 months, the acuteness of the issue for the American establishment will make them think twice," the Russian foreign minister said.

"However, if this happens, we have our own laws, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which says explicitly and specifically what diplomats can do and what they cannot do," Lavrov noted. "We will be guided by it and by our laws."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
2
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
5
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
6
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
7
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама