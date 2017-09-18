Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reform

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. All decisions linked with reforming of the United Nations are to be subject of dialogue between its member states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Monday.

"We stand for the reform and believe it should be a comprehensive reform," he said. "Decisions linked with the reform are to be made by member states through dialogue."

Russia thinks it is necessary to optimize the United Nations’ spending and is ready to take part in this work, he went on.

"We stand for the reform and believe it should be a comprehensive reform," he said. "Decisions linked with the reform are to be made by member states through dialogue."

When asked by journalists whether Russia thinks it necessary to optimize UN’s spending, the Russian senior diplomat answered in the positive. "There is a lot to work on concerning that. It is necessary to tackle the problem from all points of view and keep intact those programs that are working efficiently but rather focus on either on those that are obsolete or those whose mandate needs to be optimized," he said.

"From this point of view, we are ready to take part in this process," he added.

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley said earlier that almost 130 nations had signed on Monday the US-initiated declaration on the UN reforming. The ten-provision document calls on the UN secretary general to launch a reform of the organization to boost its efficiency, accountability and openness. The declaration, in particular, demands UN personnel be reduced.

However, the declaration was not supported by 70 nations, including Russia, China and France, which are the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.