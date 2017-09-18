Kremlin comments on Putin’s absence from UN General Assembly session

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule has not allowed him to take part in the UN General Assembly session this year, but there is nothing extraordinary about that, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"It is true that the president’s schedule this year is too tight for him to attend the UN General Assembly session. He does not do that every year, though, so there is nothing extraordinary about that," Peskov said. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation and "as usual he will carry out very intensive contacts on the sidelines of the General Assembly."

Peskov said Putin’s absence from the UN General Assembly session would by no means affect Russia’s attitude to the United Nations.

"Russia’s stance regarding the leading and guiding role of the United Nations and the UN Security Council in world affairs is well-known. President Putin has reaffirmed commitment to that policy more than once," Peskov said.

The 72nd UN General Assembly session opened in New York on September 12. The current week is going to be most eventful. The general political debate will begin on September 19 with a message by the UN Secretary-General. Other speakers on the first day of the General Assembly will be the president of the United States and also the leaders of Armenia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Israel, Uzbekistan, France and other countries.