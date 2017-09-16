Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - Russia's UN envoy

DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-unWorld September 16, 2:29
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - Russia's UN envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 16, 0:34
Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attackWorld September 15, 23:37
Russian tennis president Shamil Tarpischev reelected IOC memberSport September 15, 21:53
Russia’s Pskov monuments due to be listed as UNESCO World Heritage SiteSociety & Culture September 15, 21:45
Number of Russians doing charity work up by about 20% in past 10 years — pollSociety & Culture September 15, 20:22
FIFA World Cup Trophy goes on Russia-wide tour, expects to draw over 40 mln peopleSport September 15, 20:04
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drillMilitary & Defense September 15, 18:54
500,000 applications submitted on first day tickets for FIFA World Cup 2018 go on saleSport September 15, 18:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday he is not sure Russia will sign the US-initiated declaration on UN reforming.
"I am not sure we will sign this declaration," he told journalists when asked by TASS about attitudes to this document, support of which is required to take part in a US President Donald Trump-chaired forum that is to be held in New York on September 18.
"Many of the declaration’s ideas are of major importance and echo initiatives put forth by the secretary general but a declaration is not enough to reform the United Nations," he said, adding that UN’s efficiency could be boosted only through intergovernmental talks.