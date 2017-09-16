Back to Main page
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - Russia's UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 16, 0:34 UTC+3

UN’s efficiency could be boosted only through intergovernmental talks, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

© Aleksandr Shherbak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday he is not sure Russia will sign the US-initiated declaration on UN reforming.

"I am not sure we will sign this declaration," he told journalists when asked by TASS about attitudes to this document, support of which is required to take part in a US President Donald Trump-chaired forum that is to be held in New York on September 18.

"Many of the declaration’s ideas are of major importance and echo initiatives put forth by the secretary general but a declaration is not enough to reform the United Nations," he said, adding that UN’s efficiency could be boosted only through intergovernmental talks.

