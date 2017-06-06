Back to Main page
Lavrov says Russia aware of need for reforming UN

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 14:58 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

"The reforms must rely on the current realities and should not be regarded as the end aim or a pretext for ruining key elements of the international architecture," Lavrov said

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow is aware of the need for reforming the United Nations and adjusting the organization to the changing realties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Slovakia’s visiting Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak on Tuesday.

"I personally congratulated Miroslav Lajcak upon his election as president of the 72th UN General Assembly session," Lavrov said. "I wished him success in that work and reaffirmed our readiness to support him in his efforts to maintain the productive activity of this universal forum."

"Russia is aware of the need for adjusting the United Nations to the changing realities of the day," Lavrov said. "The reform process is a non-stop one, because the rapid flow of events in the world requires constant changes in the way the international community reacts to direct these processes along the constructive track."

"We support all efforts for ensuring an adequate response from the United Nations to international events. We proceed from the understanding that changes and reforms must rely on the current realities and should not be regarded as the end aim or a pretext for ruining key elements of the international architecture. It is of fundamental importance to preserve the democratic inter-state mode of decision-making at the UN General Assembly."

