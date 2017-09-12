Russia, US discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

HELSINKI, September 12./TASS/. It is difficult at the moment to speak about a possible meeting of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of an APEC summit against the background of hostile moves by the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists after two-day consultations with US Under-Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"It is not at all clear, in conditions of openly hostile moves by the US administration we cannot discuss this meeting at the moment," the diplomat said.

"Actually, we don’t work on this issue given the current very difficult circumstances," the Russian diplomat said.

"As it is usual in similar situations, we proceed from the fact that the leaders will be attending the same event, this event in itself presents a platform for their contacts, but this is a logical statement of fact, nothing more," he explained.

A next APEC summit will take place in Vietnam in the first half of November.