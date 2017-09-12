Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, US discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 20:20 UTC+3

The APEC summit will take place in Vietnam in November

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Nikolsky/Russian presidential press service/TASS

HELSINKI, September 12./TASS/. It is difficult at the moment to speak about a possible meeting of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of an APEC summit against the background of hostile moves by the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists after two-day consultations with US Under-Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

Read also

Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world’s interests

Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin

Putin believes Trump’s most important quality is ability to listen to his interlocutor

Trump promises to invite Putin to White House ‘at the right time’

"It is not at all clear, in conditions of openly hostile moves by the US administration we cannot discuss this meeting at the moment," the diplomat said.

"Actually, we don’t work on this issue given the current very difficult circumstances," the Russian diplomat said.

"As it is usual in similar situations, we proceed from the fact that the leaders will be attending the same event, this event in itself presents a platform for their contacts, but this is a logical statement of fact, nothing more," he explained.

A next APEC summit will take place in Vietnam in the first half of November.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
2
Russia, US discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit
3
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
4
Questioning of ex-journalist by FBI sparks concern in Kremlin
5
Frigate Admiral Makarov hits cruise missile simulators in Baltic Sea
6
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
7
Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама