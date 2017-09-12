Russian, US diplomats discuss situation around North Korea

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The situation around North Korea was in focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and visiting US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun, the Russian side stressed that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic settlement, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged opinions on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeastern Asia after North Korea’s yet another nuclear test and the unanimous passage of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2375," the ministry said.

"The Russian side stressed that there is no other way to settle the problems of the Korean Peninsula, including the nuclear problem, other than by political and diplomatic means," the ministry said. "The sides noted readiness for joint efforts in the interests of finding comprehensive approaches to ensuring security Northeastern Asia, including in the context of the implementation of the Russian-Chinese roadmap for the Korean settlement."

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea. The resolution followed North Korea’s nuclear test in early September.