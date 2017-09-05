Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 10:14 UTC+3

The president will issue instructions to the Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit with a US court over the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

XIAMEN/China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has the right of further cutting the number of US diplomats in the country, but won’t do this now, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after his visit to China.

Putin recalled that Moscow and Washington had agreed to have an equal number of diplomats in Russia and the US. Some 1,300 US diplomats worked in Russia, and 455 Russian diplomats were in the US. Among these 455 Russian diplomats there are 155 people working for the UN, he said. These are not diplomats accredited by the US State Department, they are staff members of an international organization. According to the Russian president, the US had struggled to have the UN headquarters in New York and undertook commitments to ensure the work of this organization.

Read also

Diplomat vows Russia will respond to US on consulate seizure, but in no rush

Moscow envoy says US turning Russian diplomatic facilities issue inside out

US agents’ search of Russian trade mission undermines international law — Kremlin

Trump thanks Russia for expelling US diplomats, says it would help to cut payroll

Diplomat comments on US diplomatic staff cuts and possible delays in issuing visas

"Strictly speaking, if we talk about full parity, there should not be 455 US diplomats in Moscow but rather minus 155. So, we reserve the right to make a decision also on the number of US diplomats, but we won’t do this now. We’ll keep an eye on how the situation develops further," the president stressed.

Putin said the Americans cut the number of Russian diplomatic missions, and this was their right, "but what’s different here is that this was apparently done in an uncivilized manner, and this doesn’t put our American partners in a good light."

"It is difficult to hold dialogue with those people who mix up Austria with Australia. There’s nothing that can be done about this now, that’s apparently the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment. The American people are really a great nation if they put up with such a large number of people who have such a low level of political culture," Putin said.

Putin will issue instructions to the Russian Foreign Ministry to file a lawsuit with a US court over the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

Read also

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

"As for the buildings and facilities (of the Russian diplomatic mission in the US), this is really an unprecedented incident," Putin said. "The American side stripped Russia of the right to use our property. This is a clear violation of Russia’s property rights. That’s why, to begin with, I will instruct the Russian Foreign Ministry to take legal action. Let’s see how the much-lauded American judicial system works."

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said in a statement that, on September 2, the US authorities seized the buildings of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the Trade Mission in Washington, which are the Russian property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Russian representatives have also been denied access to the leased premises of the trade mission’s branch in New York. Moscow sees the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property as a clearly hostile act and calls on Washington to immediately return it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school
2
Putin orders to submit resolution to UN on deploying peacekeepers to Donbass
3
South Korea to respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear test with sanctions — President Moon
4
EU to extend blacklist for Russia, Ukraine for six months — source
5
Russia reserves right to further cut number of US diplomats — Putin
6
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
7
Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама