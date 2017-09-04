Back to Main page
Moscow envoy says US turning Russian diplomatic facilities issue inside out

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 13:14 UTC+3

The Americans are trying to take political advantage of the situation in their usual manner, the Russian deputy foreign minister said

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. The US is turning the embassy and consulates' property issue inside out by claiming that its actions against the Russian diplomatic mission are a response to Moscow’s measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"They are now turning everything inside out saying that Russia expelled hundreds of diplomats, though we did not expel anyone, we just said that the Americans should decide for themselves on the number of personnel they will keep at each of their facilities," he noted.

Read also
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

US agents’ search of Russian trade mission undermines international law — Kremlin

"Naturally, the Americans are trying to take political advantage of the situation in their usual manner, playing games and creating an atmosphere of indignation and frustration, but it is a common thing and one should expect nothing else," the senior Russian diplomat added.

He pointed out that the decision to cut the number of the US diplomatic staff in order to match the number of the Russian personnel working in Russia’s diplomatic facilities in the US "suggested itself on December 30 [2016], after 35 Russian diplomats had been expelled from the United States without any reason, and our two diplomatic facilities had been seized." However, the actual decision was made only after July 27, when the US Congress passed a bill expanding sanctions against Moscow.

"Nevertheless, we showed patience and took this step only after the bill became a law," Ryabkov noted.

"The Americans are used to feeling themselves in full right to do whatever they please in any field, without encountering any response," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said. "The sanctions bill passed by the Senate on July 27, which triggered our retaliatory measures, was actually an unprecedented hostile action, a step to exert economic pressure on Russia," he said.

Read also

Russian embassy’s consulate offices in US to keep up intensive work

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’

Moscow hands note of protest to US diplomat on searches at Russian facility

Sergey Ryabkov
Реклама