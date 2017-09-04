Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian embassy’s consulate offices in US to keep up intensive work — spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 6:47 updated at: September 04, 7:57 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

On August 31, the United States authorities demanded Moscow close its consulate general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its office in New York

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. Consulate departments of the Russian Embassy in the United States will be not decreasing the intensity of work despite unfriendly steps on behalf of the American authorities, Nikolai Lakhonin, a spokesman for the embassy, said in a statement.

"Under the context of unfriendly steps on behalf of the United States, which led to the closure of the largest Consulate General’s Office in the United States, we would like to stress that the rest of Russian consulate offices have no plans to slow down the intensity of work on the provision of the whole range of consulate services," Lakhonin said.

Read also

By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesman

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’

Russian diplomat describes US actions at Russian mission as ‘example of vandalism’

Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of law

On August 31, the United States authorities demanded Moscow close its consulate general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its office in New York by September 2.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement that on September 2 the United States authorities had seized the buildings of Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco and trade mission in Washington, which are Russia’s property and enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Moreover, the Russian personnel were denied access to the premises the Russian trade mission rents in New York. Moscow described the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States as an openly hostile step and called on the US authorities to return the diplomatic facilities immediately.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests
2
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
3
Russia’s oil production down by 344,900 barrels a day in August
4
Security services planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic missions — diplomat
5
Trump tells Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against North Korea if necessary
6
WikiLeaks’s Assange: Trump may be deposed if blocks trade with China
7
By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine international law — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама