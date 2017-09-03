Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 21:21 UTC+3

Dmitry Peskov said US' action entail further degradation of the Russian-US relations

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

XIAMEN /China/, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow expressed complete rejection and profound regret over searches at the Russian trade mission in Washington, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that the Russian-US relations continue to degrade.

"Evidently, we can express profound regret over this violation of international law," he told journalists. In his words, such actions "undermine international law" and "run counter to the convention on diplomatic relations."

Read also

Diplomat: searches in Russian facilities geared to prove Russia’s involvement in elections

US StateDept confirms security officers’ entering arrested Russian diplomatic property

US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - Zakharova

"It cannot but cause utter rejection and profound regret," he stressed. "Steps are being made (by the US) that entail further degradation of the Russian-US relations."

"A month ago, one could think that there were no further worsening in our relations but the US side is demonstrating that is can go further and further on that path," Peskov noted. "We regret it."

The Kremlin spokesman refrained from answering the question about Moscow’s possible response measures. "Let us wait until the Russian head of state expresses his point of view on that matter," he said.

When asked whether Putin has been informed about what happened in Washington, Peskov answered in a question, "And how do you think?" "When one of the biggest world nations tramples down international law, the president of another biggest world nation is immediately informed about that," he added.

On August 31, the United States authorities demanded Moscow close its consulate general in San Francisco, trade mission in Washington and its office in New York by September 2.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry said in statement that on September 2 the United States authorities had seized the buildings of Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco and trade mission in Washington, which are Russia’s property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Apart from that, Russian personnel was denied access to the premises the Russian trade mission rents in New York. Moscow described the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States as an openly hostile step and called on the US authorities to return the diplomatic facilities immediately.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests
2
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
3
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreement
4
US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - Zakharova
5
Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects - minister
6
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property
7
By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама