Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - Zakharova

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 18:08 UTC+3

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, the US security services obviously hoped Russian diplomats would lose their nerves and here there will be "an image of an aggressive Russian"

Share
1 pages in this article
The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The US intelligence agencies were going to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic representations in the US, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 television channel on Sunday.

"By the way, do you know, what they were looking for - as we were told before the searches? You would not believe it - they were looking for explosives," she said, adding ironically that it can be easily imagined how Russian diplomats are carrying explosive substances in their elegant cases.

Read also

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’

According to Zakharova, the US security services obviously hoped Russian diplomats would lose their nerves and here there will be "an image of an aggressive Russian." "Just try to imagine that you are being brainwashed for a year that an enemy is living overseas and this enemy is impacting your life and everything bad that might happen - the election of a president you don’t like - has been done by the Russians," she said.

"On September 2, black cars with FBI and State Department officers rolled up to our consulate general in San Francisco and they came into the building," she said. "A day before, the directorate chief said that if the doors of our diplomatic compound, which is our property, were closed they would be broken. More to it, a car of a private company specializing in forcing open doors, locks and safes drove to our trade mission in Washington. We have posted this video in the internet."

"I don’t know how our diplomats could find nerve enough to open the doors and be polite," she added.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry said in statement that on September 2 the United States authorities had seized the buildings of Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco and trade mission in Washington, which are Russia’s property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Apart from that, Russian personnel was denied access to the premises the Russian trade mission rents in New York. Moscow described the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States as an openly hostile step and called on the US authorities to return the diplomatic facilities immediately.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
2
US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - Zakharova
3
Russian hoverbike makes first public test flight
4
Kremlin refutes information on tour of Putin’s office for Trump's daughter
5
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
6
Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of law
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама