Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US StateDept confirms security officers’ entering arrested Russian diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 20:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US Department of State explained that by security reasons, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The US Department of State has confirmed that US security officers had entered Russian diplomatic facilities that were seized in Washington and New York in the winter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Let’s get back to out two facilities in New York and Washington that were blocked past winter. There was no entry immediately after the closure. We were required to vacate them, the police cordoned them off, locked them and left. We have repeatedly said that we see that someone has been staying there all the time. And now, the Department of State has admitted that they have visited these facilities, stayed inside," Zakharova told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Read also

US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - Zakharova

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

According to the foreign ministry spokeswoman, the US Department of State explained that by security reasons. "As it has turned out, post-factum, three weeks after what they had done in the winter, they wrote on some sort of a register that due to some security reasons they had the right to do that," she said.

In July, White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to comment on the situation over the return of Russian diplomatic property saying that such issues are the competence of the Department of States. The Russian foreign ministry however said it had seen US security officers entering the territory of the arrested Russian diplomatic property.

In late 2016, the United States imposed another round of sanctions against Russian intelligence services and a number of individuals having accused them of meddling with the US elections. The then US President Barack Obama administration also expelled 35 Russia diplomats and seized two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland. Russian personnel was denied access to these compounds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests
2
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
3
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreement
4
US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - Zakharova
5
Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects - minister
6
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property
7
By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама