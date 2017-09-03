US StateDept confirms security officers’ entering arrested Russian diplomatic property

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The US Department of State has confirmed that US security officers had entered Russian diplomatic facilities that were seized in Washington and New York in the winter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Let’s get back to out two facilities in New York and Washington that were blocked past winter. There was no entry immediately after the closure. We were required to vacate them, the police cordoned them off, locked them and left. We have repeatedly said that we see that someone has been staying there all the time. And now, the Department of State has admitted that they have visited these facilities, stayed inside," Zakharova told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the foreign ministry spokeswoman, the US Department of State explained that by security reasons. "As it has turned out, post-factum, three weeks after what they had done in the winter, they wrote on some sort of a register that due to some security reasons they had the right to do that," she said.

In July, White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to comment on the situation over the return of Russian diplomatic property saying that such issues are the competence of the Department of States. The Russian foreign ministry however said it had seen US security officers entering the territory of the arrested Russian diplomatic property.

In late 2016, the United States imposed another round of sanctions against Russian intelligence services and a number of individuals having accused them of meddling with the US elections. The then US President Barack Obama administration also expelled 35 Russia diplomats and seized two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland. Russian personnel was denied access to these compounds.