US StateDept confirms security officers’ entering arrested Russian diplomatic property

By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesmanRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:21
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:04
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy September 03, 20:38
Russian team wins 7 out of 8 gold medals at 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsSport September 03, 19:39
US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 18:08
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 16:17
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic propertyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 13:17
Russian hoverbike makes first public test flightScience & Space September 03, 8:07
North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TVWorld September 03, 7:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The US Department of State has confirmed that US security officers had entered Russian diplomatic facilities that were seized in Washington and New York in the winter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
"Let’s get back to out two facilities in New York and Washington that were blocked past winter. There was no entry immediately after the closure. We were required to vacate them, the police cordoned them off, locked them and left. We have repeatedly said that we see that someone has been staying there all the time. And now, the Department of State has admitted that they have visited these facilities, stayed inside," Zakharova told the Rossiya-1 television channel.
According to the foreign ministry spokeswoman, the US Department of State explained that by security reasons. "As it has turned out, post-factum, three weeks after what they had done in the winter, they wrote on some sort of a register that due to some security reasons they had the right to do that," she said.
In July, White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to comment on the situation over the return of Russian diplomatic property saying that such issues are the competence of the Department of States. The Russian foreign ministry however said it had seen US security officers entering the territory of the arrested Russian diplomatic property.
In late 2016, the United States imposed another round of sanctions against Russian intelligence services and a number of individuals having accused them of meddling with the US elections. The then US President Barack Obama administration also expelled 35 Russia diplomats and seized two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland. Russian personnel was denied access to these compounds.